Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CPRX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 39.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 12,862 shares with $3.17M value, down from 21,281 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $262.64. About 1.37M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $271 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Monday, February 25. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $275 target. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Republic Investment Inc owns 12,067 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 290,244 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Banbury Prtn Llc stated it has 6.54% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,333 shares stake. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 1,200 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.69% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 22,889 are owned by Advsrs Asset. Caprock holds 996 shares. Bluecrest Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 23,007 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,053 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co holds 165,368 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.29% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Blair William & Il reported 72,180 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 77,073 were reported by Citigroup Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 28,012 shares to 489,331 valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) stake by 7,709 shares and now owns 245,636 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.53 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53 million was made by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 285.48 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 670,965 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 128,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Incorporated invested in 0% or 9,063 shares. 27,000 were reported by First Allied Advisory Service Inc. Opaleye Management owns 1.83 million shares. 1.13M are owned by Northern Trust. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 190,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 66,160 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 165,000 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 112,568 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.15 million shares or 0% of the stock. Automobile Association reported 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 186,708 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Armistice Capital Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 123,245 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity. $80,750 worth of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares were bought by MCENANY PATRICK J.