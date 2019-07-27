Cabot Wealth Management Lowered By $2.01 Million Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Last Week GSV Capital Corp. (GSVC) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GSV Capital had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Ascendiant with “Buy”. See GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) latest ratings:

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 67.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 5,473 shares with $983,000 value, down from 16,715 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $106.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 29 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 12. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 625 shares to 7,332 valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 28,012 shares and now owns 489,331 shares. Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc stated it has 350 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs invested in 8,952 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,630 shares. Optimum Invest has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Legal General Grp Public Lc owns 3.49 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 250 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd Company reported 1,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset One Co holds 0.28% or 289,191 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.24% or 15,637 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership reported 6,819 shares stake. Hwg LP has invested 0.93% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Heartland Consultants holds 3,131 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 701 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

It closed at $6.62 lastly. It is down 8.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kada Story Showcased at ASU + GSV Education Technology Summit; 13/03/2018 – GSV Capital 4Q Net Decrease in Net Assets From Ops 12 Cents/Share; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSETS OF $9.99 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 GSV Capital 4Q Net Investment Loss 17 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Set Their Sights on ASU + GSV Summit 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSV Cap Corp. Announces Pricing of $40M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP SAYS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $226,660 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Klein Mark D bought $193,260.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $130.83 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GSV Capital Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.83 million shares or 1.51% less from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% stake. Sei Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com invested 0% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 20,725 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors accumulated 0% or 62,271 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 18,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Md Sass Investors Service Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 157,642 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Ruggie Cap Gru holds 0% or 47 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 22,042 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC).