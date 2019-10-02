Cabot Wealth Management Lifted By $914,524 Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position; Topbuild (BLD) Shorts Increased By 12.84%

Topbuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) had an increase of 12.84% in short interest. BLD’s SI was 1.52M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.84% from 1.35M shares previously. With 321,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Topbuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s short sellers to cover BLD’s short positions. The SI to Topbuild Corp’s float is 4.45%. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.34. About 143,522 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD REAFFIRMING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – TopBuild Completes Acquisition Of USI; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SEES FY REV $2,338 MLN – $2,398 MLN; 11/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP – NEW OFFERING AMOUNT REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $25.0 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OVER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED OFFERING OF $375.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 M Bond Offering; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR WAITING PERIOD FOR USI; 08/05/2018 – TopBuild 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – TopBuild Sees Deal Adding to EPS in 12 Months After Closing

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 34.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc acquired 5,317 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 20,865 shares with $3.60M value, up from 15,548 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $108.02. About 677,489 shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Among 2 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $21000 lowest target. $212.50’s average target is 96.72% above currents $108.02 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 5,922 shares to 107,482 valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 4,604 shares and now owns 4,305 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp. Common Stock has $9000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -6.26% below currents $93.34 stock price. TopBuild Corp. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.