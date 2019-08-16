Cabot Wealth Management Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN); Sankaty Advisors Maintains Position in Parsley Energy (PE)

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 844,359 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $204.42. About 958,298 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,907 shares to 215,436 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,562 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associates Limited Liability Co reported 3,259 shares stake. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,059 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,903 shares. Victory Capital has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 2,803 shares. Joel Isaacson invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alps has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 88,776 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.25 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rowland And Company Investment Counsel Adv invested in 18,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation New York has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Srb Corporation invested in 3,858 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sterling Ltd accumulated 73,253 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment reported 6,815 shares. Regions holds 29,970 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 633,301 shares. 250 are held by First In. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 31,295 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Texas-based Mitchell Group has invested 3.71% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Art Advsr Lc owns 52,800 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 685,652 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 30,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 360,313 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,955 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited has 74,133 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 543,950 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 10.17 million shares.

