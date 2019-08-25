Cabot Wealth Management Increased Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $338,316 as Market Valuation Declined; Magellan Health (MGLN) Holder Engaged Capital Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 99,105 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 599 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 32,934 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company holds 29,268 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. American Int Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 325,661 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Mellon. Engaged Lc reported 227,558 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,635 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). First Advsr LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 25,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy reported 49,447 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Putnam Invs Ltd stated it has 49,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 684 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,259 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.