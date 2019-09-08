Cabot Wealth Management Holds Holding in Idex (IEX); Lincoln Capital Increases Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR)

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 1.08 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 22/03/2018 – Marriott International Hainan Area 24 Hotels go dark for Earth Hour; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $168.85. About 418,643 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 1.49% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 328,014 shares. Corbyn Investment Md invested in 18,000 shares or 0.92% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 3,842 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Boltwood Capital Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 282 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 250,804 shares. Ipswich Inv Communications Inc stated it has 1.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Profund Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cypress Cap Grp has 0.14% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 16,622 shares. Mason Street Lc reported 40,220 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 231 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,734 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares to 32,562 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 57,544 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 480 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 41,398 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 2,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed holds 0.28% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 743,783 shares. 10,200 are held by Bard Assoc. Indexiq Lc reported 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.06% stake. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 61,876 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 8,962 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 25,680 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt And Company Inc has invested 0.12% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).