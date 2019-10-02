Cabot Wealth Management Holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Cut by $1.83 Million; Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $392,035

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 27,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 40,186 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 67,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 309,674 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 837,162 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 9,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 566,797 shares. 94,550 are owned by Sit Associates. D E Shaw And Com Inc accumulated 57,193 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 352,323 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.03% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 22,237 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Voya Ltd Co holds 470,634 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 33,770 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 6,026 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 769 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.04% or 168,877 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 5,260 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 3,343 shares.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75 million for 24.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 892,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.37% or 138,404 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 2,462 shares. 16,476 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Company. The New York-based Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 0.08% or 2,230 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.15% or 26,700 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 14 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 48,000 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha owns 68,184 shares. Whittier Trust Company has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 0.14% or 9,300 shares.