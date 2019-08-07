Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; Novavax (NVAX)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 9.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc acquired 5,126 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 58,748 shares with $3.92M value, up from 53,622 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $36.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 2.33 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS

Novavax Inc (NVAX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 59 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 67 sold and trimmed positions in Novavax Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 140.32 million shares, down from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Novavax Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 27 Increased: 38 New Position: 21.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Vanguard World Fds (VIS) stake by 7,064 shares to 10,129 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 8,907 shares and now owns 215,436 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Amg National Bank holds 0.06% or 15,144 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd owns 15,272 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Com Comml Bank owns 0.55% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 700,320 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi accumulated 11,284 shares. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 29,569 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP accumulated 29,672 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 199,385 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 39,844 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp stated it has 406,529 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Inc reported 1,211 shares. Cipher Lp holds 7,918 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 103,229 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 27,179 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 219,964 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.61 earnings per share, up 32.92% or $0.79 from last year’s $-2.4 per share. After $-2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novavax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.82% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,850 activity.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $108.44 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

More notable recent Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Novavax and Catalent Announce Closing of Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Novavax Reaches Agreement with the FDA on Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Design for NanoFlu – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Germantown biopharma regains compliance with Nasdaq – Washington Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. for 860,000 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 8.33 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.07% invested in the company for 3.25 million shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 218,700 shares.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 320,301 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has declined 81.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 16/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Closing of Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX – TRIZZINO HAS BEEN SERVING AS SVP, COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, SINCE 2014; 09/05/2018 – NOVAVAX 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX REACHES ENROLLMENT MILESTONE IN PREPARE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – Novavax: Gross Proceeds of $57.5 Million From Offering; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX PROMOTES JOHN TRIZZINO TO CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, CFO; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John J. Trizzino Promoted to CFO, Chief Business Officer Roles; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer