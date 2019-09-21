Cabot Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake by $1.83 Million; Valuation Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $520,700

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 29.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 56,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 4.86 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Accepts Biologics License Application For Moxetumomab Pasudotox In Hairy Cell Leukemia; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca wins expanded OK to use Tagrisso in frontline lung cancer niche, spurring hope of hitting $3B sales goal $AZN; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 27,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 40,186 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 67,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 1.26 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75 million for 25.43 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mngmt invested in 1.08 million shares. Glenmede Company Na reported 1,902 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 22,237 shares. 72,461 are held by Brown Advisory. Paloma Partners Management Co reported 43,528 shares. 18,350 were reported by Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp. Financial Svcs Corp reported 32 shares. 35,000 were reported by Axel Management Ltd Llc. Gam Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 30,881 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.01% or 149,366 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 416 shares. Moreover, Black Creek Investment Mgmt Inc has 8.07% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 3.70 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 18,887 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 16,387 shares stake.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,285 shares to 31,659 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 132,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,161 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).