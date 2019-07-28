Cabot Wealth Management Has Trimmed By $5.30 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Nelnet (NNI) Sentiment Is 0.78

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 87.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 5,485 shares with $767,000 value, down from 43,641 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Nelnet Inc (NNI) investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 42 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 54 sold and reduced stakes in Nelnet Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 12.98 million shares, down from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nelnet Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 46 Increased: 26 New Position: 16.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 47,758 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) has risen 2.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Nelnet Expands Loan Servicing Offerings To Meet Demands Of Fintech Lenders; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2007-2; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2017-1; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 5.37% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. for 1.46 million shares. Tegean Capital Management Llc owns 100,000 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Asset Management Llc has 2.59% invested in the company for 48,914 shares. The New York-based General American Investors Co Inc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 122,888 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) stake by 48,149 shares to 565,897 valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 18,694 shares and now owns 35,047 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) was raised too.