Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $3.53 Million; Chesley Taft & Associates Trimmed Philip Morris International I (PM) Holding by $401,720

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 2.14M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,401 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, down from 11,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 3.09 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Mgmt Lc reported 14,215 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 8,950 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 339,846 shares or 2.88% of the stock. St Johns Investment Co Ltd Co reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tompkins Fincl has 0.82% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ent Services Corp has 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 757 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,784 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Company reported 22,420 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 871,304 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Argent Mgmt Limited Com, Missouri-based fund reported 4,230 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,092 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd owns 1.14 million shares for 4.89% of their portfolio.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares to 68,872 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,129 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 22,592 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Lc holds 1.29% or 27,356 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cincinnati Insurance stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 16,284 are owned by Cadence Bank Na. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bancorporation has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Reilly Finance Limited Co stated it has 3,528 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv owns 139,359 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech owns 500,785 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Dodge And Cox accumulated 18,913 shares. Boston Partners reported 0.03% stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 16,948 shares stake. Sunbelt invested in 0.4% or 9,058 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc reported 92,268 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 15.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Limited by 13,755 shares to 18,455 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap (IJR).