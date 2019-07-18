Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $2.07 Million; Mackenzie Financial Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Upped by $32.76 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 248,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.15M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 330,096 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $294.98. About 519,317 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AIR Worldwide Releases Expanded Inland Flood Model for Central Europe – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk’s ISO ClaimSearch Accelerator Receives Ready for Guidewire Designation – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Beats Revenues – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,686 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 23,260 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Ensemble Capital Llc invested in 0.58% or 29,770 shares. Mawer Inv Mngmt owns 1.89 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 62,012 shares. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,827 shares. Ycg Limited has invested 3.6% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 3,723 shares. 1,847 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. 217,426 were reported by First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc has 1.80 million shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 1,090 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,911 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.60M shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $75.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 280,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,520 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06M. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of stock or 7,750 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares to 489,331 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor invested in 0.57% or 4,144 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.76% or 579,190 shares. First Republic Investment invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Whittier Trust has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 91,540 shares. Exchange Capital has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1.33M shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks reported 119,580 shares. Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.97% or 73,885 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,206 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 509,197 shares. Westover Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.59% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Salem Investment Counselors owns 196 shares. South State has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pension holds 0.19% or 198,458 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.