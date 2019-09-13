Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position by $1.83 Million; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $1.78 Million as Market Value Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 27,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 40,186 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 67,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 957,011 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 337,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49M, down from 351,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 1.23 million shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Booz Allen sells financial compliance practice – Washington Business Journal” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen Receives CMMI Maturity Level 5 Services Rating, Successfully Refreshes Level 5 Development Rating – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset reported 5,045 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 182,241 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.42% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 296,783 shares. Franklin Resources owns 13,588 shares. Coe Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.44% or 19,716 shares. 668,721 were reported by Charles Schwab Mgmt. California-based Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 425,000 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 44,248 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser Corporation has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 157 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.61% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 47,637 shares.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75M for 25.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 220% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys Collaborates with Google Cloud to Broadly Scale Cloud-based Functional Verification – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys, Google Cloud team on functional verification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 128,500 shares to 506,300 shares, valued at $41.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 30,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.