Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered By $5.30 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Last Week

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 87.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 38,156 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 5,485 shares with $767,000 value, down from 43,641 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $336.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 3.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Among 7 analysts covering Auto Trader Group Plc (LON:AUTO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Auto Trader Group Plc has GBX 705 highest and GBX 386 lowest target. GBX 543.57’s average target is 3.54% above currents GBX 525 stock price. Auto Trader Group Plc had 29 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 3. JP Morgan maintained Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 7 by Berenberg. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, June 12 to “Sell”. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 7. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. See Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 570.00 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Downgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.23% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 525. About 1.68M shares traded. Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of 4.86 billion GBP. It offers services and products to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. It has a 25.12 P/E ratio. The firm provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

More notable recent Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Denverpost.com published: “Where do old cars end up in Colorado? Many go to this Bayfield salvage yard – The Denver Post” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Electra Meccanica Appoints Auto Industry Executive Paul Rivera as New Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.93 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.55% above currents $127.46 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 28,986 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 7.82 million shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 1,460 shares. Brookmont Mgmt owns 22,455 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 17,301 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 1.11% or 1.18 million shares. Amica Mutual Com holds 1.7% or 97,176 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bsw Wealth Partners invested in 2,276 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Huntington Bank holds 1.37% or 591,299 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 66,333 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 8,872 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 33,419 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 165,470 shares. 184,943 were reported by Corda Llc.