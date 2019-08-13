Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $401,360; As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Prudential Plc Trimmed Its Position by $306,450

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 5.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 4,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 13,514 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 435,925 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA – AS AT APRIL 30, 2018, BASEL lll CET1 RATIO WAS 10.9%, DOWN 10 BPS FROM LAST QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $29; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – ROYAL MAIL PLC RMG.L : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM WILL BE POSITIVE FOR U.S. ECONOMY AND RBC’S BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – RBC POSITIVE ON METALS, BULKS AS GLOBAL GROWTH TO BOOST PRICES; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil prices: RBC’s Helima Croft; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – ITALGAS IG.Ml : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 4.75 FROM EUR 4.50; 24/05/2018 – RBC SEES PCL RATIO IN 25BPS-30BPS RANGE FOR REST OF 2018: CFO

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares to 68,872 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,862 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 64,734 shares to 219,793 shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP).

