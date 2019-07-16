Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Valuation Declined; Vulcan Value Partners Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $100.70 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11 million, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.41 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.92M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 14,415 shares. Spears Abacus owns 140 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vista Capital Prns has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 2,319 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.47% or 77,862 shares. 4,175 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,415 shares. 5,909 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advsrs Lc. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 58,789 shares. Global Investors owns 4.14M shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Co has 139 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh stated it has 597 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Meritage Grp Lp holds 5.76% or 152,425 shares. Mai Capital Management reported 7,790 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc. by 213,573 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 393,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 6.88M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 43,036 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Co reported 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 32,012 are held by Van Strum & Towne. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 4,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rech And accumulated 5,764 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Churchill Corp reported 127,125 shares. Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 16,802 shares. Profit Investment owns 0.81% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,614 shares. 303,228 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 0.2% or 2,704 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 9,707 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 0.02% or 843 shares. 126,213 are owned by Huntington Bank.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,907 shares to 215,436 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,129 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).