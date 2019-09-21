Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position by $914,524; Coldstream Capital Management Increased Oge Energy (OGE) Stake by $775,152

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 395.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 18,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 23,119 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, up from 4,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 1.71M shares traded or 64.32% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.05M shares traded or 131.72% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 7,356 shares to 91,778 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 20,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

