Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Position By $3.53 Million; Chipmos Technologies – American Depositary SH (IMOS) Shorts Down By 6.5%

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 114.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc acquired 18,694 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 35,047 shares with $6.66 million value, up from 16,353 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 2.34M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ

Chipmos Technologies Inc – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:IMOS) had a decrease of 6.5% in short interest. IMOS’s SI was 23,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.5% from 24,600 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Chipmos Technologies Inc – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s short sellers to cover IMOS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 11,884 shares traded. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) has risen 15.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IMOS News: 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS: Capital to Be Returned to Each Shareholder Approximately NT$1.5/Shr or NT$30/ADS; 15/03/2018 – CHIPMOS TO CUT CAPITAL BY 15% IN 2018, OKS ABOUT NT6/ADS DIV; 09/04/2018 – CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES MARCH REV. $50.3M :IMOS US; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 15/03/2018 – ALERT: ChipMOS Board Authorizes Capital Reduction Plan and Dividend Distribution; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS Approves 15% Capital Reduction Plan; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS Approves Cash Div Distribution to Hldrs of Approximately NT$0.3/Shr or NT$6/ADS; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, makes, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company has market cap of $712.59 million. The firm provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. It has a 45.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Amgen Inc has $23000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $216.25’s average target is 5.56% above currents $204.86 stock price. Amgen Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20200 target in Monday, August 12 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, June 21. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 19 report. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Yeti Hldgs Inc stake by 49,357 shares to 65,491 valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 11,242 shares and now owns 5,473 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) was reduced too.

