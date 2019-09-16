Cabot Wealth Management Has Increased Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake by $1.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Blue Fin Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $6.08 Million as Shares Rose

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 30,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56M, down from 94,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 18.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $165.61. About 858,930 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,089 were reported by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 256,500 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0.04% or 66,478 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). South Texas Money Mgmt has 9,537 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advisory Research accumulated 1,487 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 716,945 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 9,046 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 22,701 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisors Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pettee Investors reported 0.56% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 59,247 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 77,963 shares to 411,368 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,445 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51M and $194.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Preferred And Income Securities Etf (PFF) by 17,761 shares to 137,749 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Management accumulated 214,475 shares or 1.92% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 38,084 shares. Omers Administration reported 38,800 shares stake. Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,420 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 3.9% stake. Accuvest Global Advisors stated it has 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company reported 104,183 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 29,954 shares. Raub Brock Management LP reported 1,798 shares. Vanguard has 335.11 million shares. Advisory Group owns 18,420 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. 30,775 are held by Bancorp Hapoalim Bm. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rnc Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insight 2811 holds 4,695 shares.