Cabot Wealth Management Has Increased Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $1.66 Million; Share Value Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Market Value Rose, Moon Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $163.66. About 264,630 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 65,650 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77B, up from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 765,824 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,257 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,482 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Frontier Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 4,263 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 4.25% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc reported 10,745 shares. Grimes Communication holds 1,368 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kistler has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cohen Lawrence B holds 19,558 shares. Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The New York-based Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fayerweather Charles reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,784 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 3,626 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 83,650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.24% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 3,355 shares to 60,113 shares, valued at $1.46B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,449 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).