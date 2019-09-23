Cabot Wealth Management Has Decreased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position By $334,984; PENNON GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (PEGRF) Sellers Decreased By 8.21% Their Shorts

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 6,442 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 171,450 shares with $9.07M value, down from 177,892 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 1.58M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

PENNON GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. PEGRF’s SI was 466,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 507,800 shares previously. It closed at $9.82 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm operates through Water, and Waste Management divisions. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for clients in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.62% above currents $55.1 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, September 17 to “Neutral”. Loop Capital upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Friday, August 16. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. Nomura maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 20.87 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.