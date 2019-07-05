Cabot Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $2.07 Million as Valuation Rose; As United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Valuation Declined, Winslow Asset Management Increased Holding

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 176,931 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $292.19. About 380,102 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. 100,000 shares valued at $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. Schneider David also sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,694 shares to 35,047 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 142,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 83,196 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,122 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.07% or 1.09 million shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.89% or 397,627 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,115 shares. Advisory Services Llc owns 1,053 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 509,197 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 3.98 million shares. 246,717 are held by Nomura. Putnam Ltd holds 1.01 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Columbus Circle Investors reported 358,156 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Llc has 0.64% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,473 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kiltearn Llp has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Amer reported 38,777 shares. Moreover, Symons Cap Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 7,800 shares. Towle invested in 2.35% or 1.56 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd owns 16,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 128 shares. 17,611 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 916 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 315,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,866 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 180,785 shares. Nordea Investment invested in 219,000 shares.