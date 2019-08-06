Cabot Wealth Management Has Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position By $401,360; Shorts at Owens & Minor (OMI) Lowered By 5.79%

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 7.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc acquired 10,034 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 144,615 shares with $5.92 million value, up from 134,581 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $206.28B valuation. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 7.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI) had a decrease of 5.79% in short interest. OMI’s SI was 11.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.79% from 12.18M shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 9 days are for Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE:OMI)’s short sellers to cover OMI’s short positions. The SI to Owens & Minor Inc’s float is 19.19%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.895. About 1.20 million shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Halyard Health’s CFR to B1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 16/05/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘B+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 79,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 10,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 38,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Numerixs Invest reported 48,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 24,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 109,077 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 2.92 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 21,371 shares. 1.10M are owned by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc reported 49,840 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 20,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 52,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor has $8 highest and $5 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 130.40% above currents $2.895 stock price. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $7 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $178.40 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

