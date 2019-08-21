Cabot Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position in Sysco (SYY) by $338,316; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Declined, Holder Thomas Story & Son Increased Its Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 1.59M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 775,361 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 50 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company owns 32,522 shares. Baxter Bros holds 0.8% or 51,002 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 238,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Cap Management Lc reported 40,904 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 3,000 shares. Clarkston Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% or 587,385 shares. 5,272 are held by Mairs & Pwr. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 24,900 shares stake. Cap Investment Of America accumulated 3,120 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Massachusetts-based Opus has invested 0.73% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Amica Retiree Med Trust invested in 0.14% or 2,446 shares. 2.02 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 96,375 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,436 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn accumulated 2.46M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pnc Service Grp owns 16,603 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 5,457 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 64,476 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 22,108 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 618,428 are owned by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tealwood Asset Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 13,330 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 180 shares. Asset Management One Commerce Limited invested in 54,988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 339,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beddow Cap Mngmt reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Blair William Il has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

