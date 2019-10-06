Cabot Wealth Management Decreased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake; Coatue Management Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position By $983,680

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 6,442 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 171,450 shares with $9.07M value, down from 177,892 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $67.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F

Coatue Management Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 400.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 18,560 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 23,192 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 4,632 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 10.16% above currents $55.98 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6100 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Intl Group holds 0.12% or 561,652 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Waters Parkerson & Communications Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,981 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.11% or 12,849 shares. Moreover, Fund Mngmt Sa has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cortland Incorporated Mo holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,993 shares. Rafferty Asset holds 0.04% or 44,783 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associate Inc accumulated 6,807 shares. 47,142 were reported by Harvey Investment Co Ltd Liability. Signaturefd reported 20,330 shares stake. 311,809 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie. Brick And Kyle Assoc holds 0.23% or 4,478 shares. City Holding Commerce has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Coatue Management Llc decreased L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 22,585 shares to 17,001 valued at $444,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 12,922 shares and now owns 18,493 shares. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 558,166 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 0.2% or 34,952 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.33% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 23,254 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Quantitative Inv Lc reported 0.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Foster & Motley stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Axa accumulated 1.54 million shares. Goelzer Inv Inc reported 77,383 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com reported 9,500 shares stake. 20,934 are owned by Conning. Sunbelt Secs owns 9,730 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 138,846 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $801.00 million for 20.94 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.26% above currents $55.29 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of TJX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”.