Cabot Wealth Management Decreased Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Greylin Investment Mangement Lifted Its Position in United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) by $1.65 Million as Share Value Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 138,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85 million, up from 117,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 58,408 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $276.26. About 27,066 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 61.12 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,850 shares to 320,400 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 11,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,905 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

