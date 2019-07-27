Cabot Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $2.08 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Holding Maintained by Aperio Group Llc

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,760 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, up from 566,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares to 595,918 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx accumulated 3,060 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt accumulated 248 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0.08% or 274,698 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Parametric Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). United Automobile Association reported 0.03% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company owns 68 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Company has 90 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.13% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 2,218 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,962 shares. 658 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Regions Corporation reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 584.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 9,820 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 1,015 shares. General Amer Investors Com has 1.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 21,992 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp owns 490,560 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Weiss Multi holds 205,000 shares. State Street Corp owns 38.55M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 1.31M shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 51,983 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability owns 786 shares. Invesco invested in 26.97 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 102,451 shares. 273,614 were reported by Guggenheim Lc.

