Cabot Wealth Management Cut Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Value Declined; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increases Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 8.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 118,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, up from 929,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 3.04 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 220,009 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 66,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,835 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $702.36 million for 37.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares to 489,331 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).