Cabot Wealth Management Cut Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 67.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 5,473 shares with $983,000 value, down from 16,715 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $105.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $183.88. About 7.82 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 21.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 1.10M shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 6.19 million shares with $1.78 billion value, up from 5.10M last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $66.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $249.77. About 1.03M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 625 shares to 7,332 valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 18,694 shares and now owns 35,047 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, Virginia-based fund reported 1,545 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc accumulated 6,554 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lazard Asset Mngmt accumulated 587,724 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.49M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 34,053 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 21,829 shares. 1,605 were accumulated by Warren Averett Asset Lc. Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). London Of Virginia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Ins Company reported 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 86,804 are held by Marathon Trading Mngmt Lc. Prudential Financial has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 558,303 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $702.36 million for 37.37 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $14500 lowest target. $184.05’s average target is 0.09% above currents $183.88 stock price. Nvidia had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was reinitiated by Benchmark with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Craig Hallum on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. Cascend upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sideways-Trading Nvidia Stock Presents A Golden Buying Opportunity – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Safe Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock Today! – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Time to Cash in Your Chips on Nvidia Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Know Before Jumping Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.