Cabot Wealth Management Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.01 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Trimmed Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 5.51 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $280.41. About 1.15M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Co Il reported 1,175 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.51 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Patten Group accumulated 0.51% or 6,607 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 39,565 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 13,606 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 0.07% or 1,133 shares. 2,653 were accumulated by Lvw Lc. Ipg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 34,053 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.13% or 16,408 shares. Stonebridge Management stated it has 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.38% or 1.09M shares. Iron Limited Liability holds 1,708 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pitcairn reported 4,722 shares stake. Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.28 million shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares to 489,331 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.6% or 2.97M shares in its portfolio. California-based Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,649 shares. Staley Capital Advisers has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,600 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 192,698 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Hexavest owns 295,974 shares. Notis accumulated 38,339 shares. Cambridge holds 0.27% or 120,997 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jensen Invest holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 942,634 shares. Fosun Intll has 24,858 shares. Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 52,573 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Ycg Lc holds 7.33% or 178,485 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,745 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

