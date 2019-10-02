Cabot Wealth Management Cut Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holding; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 660% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp acquired 224,400 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 258,400 shares with $94.06M value, up from 34,000 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $206.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $367.69. About 2.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 40.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 27,745 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 17.22%. The Cabot Wealth Management Inc holds 40,186 shares with $2.66 million value, down from 67,931 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $9.59B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 478,999 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.76 million for 24.78 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $8500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76’s average target is 11.13% above currents $68.39 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 3,225 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv, New York-based fund reported 20,850 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Grp Pcl invested in 16,558 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Tru accumulated 105,818 shares. Redwood Ltd Company holds 19,947 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,084 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,331 shares. Cadinha Co Ltd Co invested in 1,350 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canyon Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% or 302,572 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 4,701 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability stated it has 4,903 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 4.46 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $428.25’s average target is 16.47% above currents $367.69 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 2. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) stake by 85,000 shares to 15,000 valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Domo Inc stake by 18,429 shares and now owns 21,571 shares. Danaher Corporation was reduced too.

