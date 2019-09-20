Cabot Wealth Management Cut By $302,022 Its Novo (NVO) Holding; Matson (MATX)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Matson Inc (MATX) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 63 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 72 trimmed and sold stakes in Matson Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 36.50 million shares, up from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Matson Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 56 Increased: 46 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 15.46% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.97 per share. MATX’s profit will be $35.13M for 11.89 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.70% EPS growth.

