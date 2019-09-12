Cabot Wealth Management Boosted Its Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by $914,524; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $789,360 as Shares Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $142.42. About 577,004 shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 48.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 15,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 46,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 31,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 4.62M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,604 shares to 4,305 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,722 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is the U.S. Getting on Board With Cannabis Legalization? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Marijuana Volatility? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Cannabis Stock: OrganiGram Holdings vs. GW Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals Enters Oversold Territory (GWPH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,838 shares to 22,755 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).