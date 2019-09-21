Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Value Declined While Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Holding by $5.94 Million; Wells Fargo & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Centene Del (Put) (CNC) as Share Price Rose

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Put) (CNC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 3.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 255,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556,000, down from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.13M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 6.05 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Llc, New York-based fund reported 7,440 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sun Life Fincl reported 337 shares. First Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 230,339 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 178,499 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Trust Co accumulated 0.12% or 22,907 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 1,054 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Lp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Us Bancorp De invested in 1.01M shares or 0.15% of the stock. 2,858 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. 228,378 are held by Hoplite Cap Mgmt Lp.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calamos Dynamic Conv & Incom by 55,636 shares to 602,096 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 110,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.13M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,836 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 28,504 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 1.09M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Point72 Asset Lp owns 338,175 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Company (Wy) invested in 2.02% or 73,868 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. South Dakota Council invested in 0% or 4,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited owns 0.36% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 34,210 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Victory Mgmt accumulated 117,334 shares. Fil invested in 0.04% or 1.20 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was bought by DINGES DAN O. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $124.42 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.