Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Holding; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Boosted Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 949.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 261,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 6,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 69,394 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81B, up from 62,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.51M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG)

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares to 12,457 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,279 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 82,289 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Advisors Preferred Lc has invested 0.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 263,134 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Mngmt reported 8,789 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 60 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com owns 14,060 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moody Bank Tru Division stated it has 539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.24% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,035 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenleaf accumulated 4,539 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 0.47% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 110,000 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 1.60 million shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $32.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,350 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sohn 2019: Picks include Wyndham, Cabot Oil; pans include Tesla – live updates – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock. DINGES DAN O bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 62,229 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 80,354 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.39% or 600,000 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 0.28% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 60,399 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 1.44 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas accumulated 656 shares. 904,423 were accumulated by Advisory Research. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Serv has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Regions Financial Corporation holds 730 shares. Hartford Mngmt Company reported 46,230 shares.