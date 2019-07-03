Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Holding by $1.69 Million; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $574,392 Its Position

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.33 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot – A Sustainable Gas Major – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gulfport, Antero, Cabot Oil, Chesapeake Energy and Montage Resources – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sohn 2019: Picks include Wyndham, Cabot Oil; pans include Tesla – live updates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 256,654 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 1.79M shares. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 117,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,882 were reported by Rampart Inv Management Lc. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 14.29 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv reported 1.74 million shares. Verity Asset holds 0.58% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 19,313 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 5,286 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Castleark Mgmt reported 195,300 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Spears Abacus Lc holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 310,200 shares in its portfolio.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.98M for 17.30 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Visa (V), Western Union (WU) announce new strategic agreement – StreetInsider.com” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Decline Has Intersected Babicanora Vein, Confirms New Vein Discovery and Additional High-Grade In-Fill Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 800,000 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Ltd has 3,600 shares. Permit Cap Ltd Co reported 3,550 shares stake. Mcf Advsr Limited Co holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management invested in 0.28% or 800,796 shares. Agf Investments stated it has 298,880 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 858,326 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.51% or 46,866 shares. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Management Limited Company has 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,149 shares. New York-based Markston Intl Lc has invested 0.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 30,801 are held by B Riley Wealth Management. Bluespruce Invs Lp holds 1.35 million shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.34% or 25,200 shares. Beacon Gru owns 13,557 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,664 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 174,075 shares to 356,482 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.