Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Connable Office Decreased Its Holding by $339,966; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increases Holding in Bank Of America (BAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 31,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 371,276 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77 million, up from 339,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 53.14M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 15,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 67,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 3.63 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 863,827 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $58.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. On Tuesday, July 30 DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 9,000 shares.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 6,123 shares to 23,363 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 22,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstream Nat Res Etf (GUNR).