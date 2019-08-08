Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Position Upped by Intrepid Capital Management Inc; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shares Rose While Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 297.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 319,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 426,855 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 107,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 3.44M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 4,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 59,862 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 64,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 2.87 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares to 106,169 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,109 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Riverpark Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2.02 million shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability Com holds 644,698 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Connable Office reported 67,508 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 7,879 were accumulated by Com Bancorp. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd has 2.68 million shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.05% or 50,000 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). U S Glob Investors owns 8,190 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company holds 85 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Synovus Fincl Corp reported 785 shares. 16,440 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited stated it has 0.48% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.37B for 22.03 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. $922,762 worth of stock was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 22,060 shares to 372,238 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 43,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 266,171 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 8,067 shares stake. Bragg Inc reported 82,332 shares stake. Appleton Prns Inc Ma owns 18,657 shares. Howland Cap Management invested in 3,690 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5.51 million are held by Ameriprise. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wright has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Freestone Holding Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% or 74,115 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 246,009 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Gp holds 0.74% or 673,110 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Llc invested in 1.59% or 124,010 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 83 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 10,952 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.33% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).