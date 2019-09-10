Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Declined While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lifted Stake; Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Increased Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Position

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 59.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 33,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 89,670 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 1.17 million shares traded or 58.87% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 12.79 million shares traded or 71.50% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG)

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J also bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15.

