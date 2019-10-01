Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Value Declined While Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Holding; Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Upped Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Stake

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 179.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 32,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 50,171 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 17,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 6.04M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zscaler Inc by 6,400 shares to 3,367 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 38,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,117 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 229 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 60,465 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.08M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 228,509 shares. Aqr Cap Lc holds 143,678 shares. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 434,976 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research reported 0.1% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 8,808 shares. Stifel Financial holds 30,026 shares. Community Bank Na accumulated 2 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 28,653 shares. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ameriprise holds 322,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

