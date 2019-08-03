Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Declined While Prudential Financial Cut Its Holding; Ross Stores (Put) (ROST) Valuation Rose While Millennium Management Lifted Its Holding

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 78,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 400,589 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, down from 478,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 12.78 million shares traded or 89.03% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (Put) (ROST) by 406.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 130,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 1.39M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

