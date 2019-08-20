Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Lowered Holding by $450.20 Million; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $330,400

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 16.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.99 million, down from 30.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 3.80M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $231.5. About 415,198 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30. The insider BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 775,969 shares to 11.82 million shares, valued at $644.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 25,440 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 3,360 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,518 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt stated it has 626,640 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 62,509 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 16,001 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 10,294 shares. Bristol John W & owns 8,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Lc holds 138,800 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd owns 46,680 shares. Carroll Financial has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natixis holds 26,143 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 100,747 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,600 are owned by Andra Ap. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp stated it has 177,024 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fosun International Limited reported 2,400 shares. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,177 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.55% or 17,587 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fayez Sarofim And holds 16,401 shares. Eastern Natl Bank holds 1,331 shares. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. 296 are owned by Smithfield Tru. 189 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc. Armistice Capital Lc reported 150,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.58% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 10,000 shares. Gladius Management LP holds 0% or 4,200 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).