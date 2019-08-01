Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Its Evercore (EVR) Stake by $1.44 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47 million, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 15.10 million shares traded or 131.94% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 15,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 19,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.37. About 397,300 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communication New York holds 7,747 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 3,405 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.04% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,346 shares. Moreover, Loeb Prns has 0% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 50 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 22,990 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Fiera Capital Corp reported 0.1% stake. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 66,515 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 5,624 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc holds 66,992 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt owns 40,800 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 13,050 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 39,116 shares to 53,967 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 31,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.97 million activity. $122,485 worth of Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) was sold by Pensa Paul on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,246 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Northcoast Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hsbc Public has 291,599 shares. 82,363 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 1.34M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd has 0.08% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Franklin Resource owns 5.44M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Envestnet Asset Management holds 308,956 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 30,057 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 126,828 shares. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Grp Llc has 0.85% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

