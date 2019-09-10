Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised by $14.15 Million Its Position; Private Capital Management Has Cut Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Position by $577,566 as Share Value Rose

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pope Resources Limited (POPE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 35,854 shares of the environmental services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 44,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pope Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 678 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 4.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE)

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company's stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47M, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 4.48 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw holds 37,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.09% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 521,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 286,404 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Lc holds 9,876 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Element Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Amer Group reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Peoples reported 0.02% stake. Tobam stated it has 521,270 shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 5.44M shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 656 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 500 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 291,900 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was made by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

