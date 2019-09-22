Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Increased by $5.16 Million Its Holding; Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Holding as Share Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 85.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 234,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 509,625 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 8.75 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 99,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 261,062 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 360,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 157,660 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $15.84M for 18.39 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold MRTN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.03 million shares or 1.30% less from 37.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 116,350 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 13,472 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Com Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 4.60 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 16,204 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,953 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 36,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 79,300 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 39,164 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 16,593 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 615,034 shares. 6,849 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Heartland Advisors invested in 100,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 3,038 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 81,368 shares to 385,851 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 38,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab owns 22,747 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce Inc has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Srb Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 18,609 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.90M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 384 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 799,746 shares in its portfolio. Salient Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42,990 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.12% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 8,827 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 1.22M shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.29% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nikko Asset Americas Inc invested in 201,041 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc by 178,333 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).