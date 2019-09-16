Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $3.47 Million; Paccar (PCAR) Holding Lifted by First Washington Corp

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 157,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.28 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.94M, down from 11.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 7.41 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 74,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 205,189 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, up from 131,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 1.12M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JKI, VTR, MCK, PCAR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At PACCAR Inc’s (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like PACCAR Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,957 are owned by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Old Fincl Bank In stated it has 4,094 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 4.50M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Jnba Advsrs has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 5,977 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.45M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 181,875 shares stake. First Washington has 205,189 shares for 7.25% of their portfolio. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 6,540 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.09% or 1,606 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 73,437 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 63,438 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset owns 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 523,964 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 185,743 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 868,967 shares. Primecap Management Com Ca reported 0.06% stake. Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 307,178 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 395,500 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 8.20 million shares. Nuwave Mngmt Llc accumulated 14,351 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Covington Cap Management has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1,225 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 81,631 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 14.15M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 323,278 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 50,171 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $404.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 83,500 shares to 547,500 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.