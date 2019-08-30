Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Valuation Declined While Invesco LTD Lifted by $4.95 Million Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 190,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 3.31 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.30 million, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 2.10M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 4.36M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 2.74M shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 99,869 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 90,584 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Parkside Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 37,498 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Lc invested 0.71% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Shell Asset Management reported 32,889 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.28M shares. Natixis owns 26,143 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 1,225 shares stake. Palisade Ltd Liability Company Nj holds 0.01% or 9,335 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 14,295 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontline Ltd by 148,214 shares to 359,961 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524. Shares for $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 3,288 shares to 3,304 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).