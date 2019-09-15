Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake Boosted by Bank Of Nova Scotia; Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake Has Raised by Raging Capital Management Llc

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 206.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 718,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, up from 348,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.00M market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. It is down 18.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 14,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 146,158 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 131,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 6.14M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 28,542 shares to 289,306 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 139,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,113 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 3.72% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 968,182 are held by Personal Capital. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 101,332 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Communications has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 27.78 million were reported by Cap Invsts. 18,390 are owned by M&T State Bank. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 947,578 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ellington Management Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bessemer Gru owns 91,537 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 75 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 117,334 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 10,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Cap Ny holds 757,200 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 1.12M shares stake. 137,559 are owned by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Rice Hall James Assoc Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 23,564 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 2,726 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc owns 46,254 shares. Paw Capital Corporation holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 340,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 380,706 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 933,830 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Limited Co has invested 0.81% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 465,110 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 1.23 million shares to 939,722 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.