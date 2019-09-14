Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined While Castleark Management Has Lowered Its Position; Millennium Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Market Value Declined

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 78.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 153,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 42,280 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, down from 195,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 6.14 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 699,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 4.25 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.43 million, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 2.92 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 230,331 shares to 82,304 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 913,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sailingstone Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Luminus Mngmt Llc reported 3.58 million shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 16,883 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 0.04% or 9,783 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 419,593 shares. 1,818 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc accumulated 107,385 shares. 200,633 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Asset Mngmt One Communications Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.04% or 8,827 shares. New England Rech & Incorporated reported 10,900 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 54,108 shares. Next Gp holds 0% or 431 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J had bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303 on Thursday, August 15. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.