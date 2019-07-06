Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Raised Its Stake; Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $420,000 as Valuation Declined

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.72M, up from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 3.99M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 1.58 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 20/04/2018 – STRS Ohio Exits Position in Mallinckrodt; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 04/04/2018 – Angus Russell To Succeed Melvin Booth As Mallinckrodt Chairman Of The Board In May 2018; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 09/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH ROCKFORD, IL. ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT NAMES PAUL R. CARTER, ANNE C. WHITAKER TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports on FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting for Stannsoporfin for the Treatment of Newborns at Risk of Develop

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $43.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Forestar Group Inc.

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 19.66% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MNK’s profit will be $178.52M for 1.01 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.79% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. Reasons Bryan M. had bought 5,400 shares worth $48,383.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Growth Management Ltd Partnership reported 30,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management reported 113 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 49,080 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 378,554 are owned by Ameriprise. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 215,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0.03% or 31,365 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Lc invested in 0% or 3 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 35,295 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 3,653 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 36,268 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 56,699 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.14% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 33,110 shares to 19,015 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 198,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,492 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

